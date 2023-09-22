Why Focusing on Niche Content Leads to Rapid Growth on Instagram

Data from Dash Hudson reveals that creators who specialize in niche content are experiencing faster growth on Instagram compared to influencers with larger followings or those who produce more generalized content. The study indicates that brands are also more interested in collaborating with creators who have niche followings, as they are seeing more impact with their marketing campaigns.

The top 10 fastest-growing beauty creators on Instagram have seen an average increase of 1,122 percent in followers in 2023. This growth surpasses the overall 6.4 percent growth seen in the beauty industry as a whole. The creators who focus on skincare, such as @addicted_to_face, have experienced the most rapid growth. Other creators, like @brittminetti and @makeupnco, who specialize in curly hair and makeup launches respectively, have also managed to stand out in the saturated Instagram market.

Dash Hudson’s Quinn Williams highlights that Instagram is a competitive platform with numerous brands and creators vying for attention. However, the demand for new creators in the market is promising. Additionally, creator content on Instagram receives 16 times more engagement than brand content, indicating the importance of authentic and niche-focused creators.

The top 10 fastest-growing beauty influencers on Instagram in 2023, according to Dash Hudson, include @phoeberreynolds, @helloadri, @brittminetti, @addicted_to_face, @mattrandon, @byemmaleah, @niakajumulo, @makeupnco, @ola_awosika, and @thewrightglow.

This data reinforces the value of niche content on Instagram. By catering to specific audiences and providing content that addresses their unique interests and needs, creators can rapidly grow their following and attract collaborations with brands.

Sources: Dash Hudson