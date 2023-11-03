New Late-Night Show “After Midnight” Breaks the Mold with Comedian Taylor Tomlinson as Host

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, known for her successful stand-up specials on Netflix and viral TikTok videos, is set to host CBS’ new late-night series “After Midnight.” This unexpected move marks Tomlinson’s entry into the world of broadcast television and traditional late-night programming.

In recent months, CBS executives have been in search of a fresh face to take over the 12:30 a.m. time slot, acknowledging the changing landscape of late-night TV. The new show is expected to have significantly lower production costs compared to its predecessor, “The Late Late Show,” hosted James Corden. CBS CEO George Cheeks emphasized the need for broadcast networks to be strategic in their spending and adapt to evolving audience behaviors.

Late-night programming has experienced a decline in recent years, as younger viewers shift towards streaming platforms and non-linear viewing habits. While popular hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert still attract substantial live audiences, the pool of late-night hosts has considerably shrunk.

Tomlinson joins a slimmed-down late-night lineup, with networks like NBC and Comedy Central reducing their late-night offerings. CBS hopes to attract a younger demographic with “After Midnight,” a spinoff of the Comedy Central program “@midnight.” The show’s format revolves around a host and a panel of comedians engaging in rapid-fire games that tap into the latest digital conversations and trends.

CBS made a deliberate choice to diversify the late-night landscape selecting Tomlinson, breaking away from the traditional mold of white male hosts. However, the network also ensured that the host was familiar with the format and committed to putting in genuine effort. Tomlinson’s poise, competence, and established fan base made her an ideal candidate for the role.

The new series has garnered support from a talented team, including executive producers from Funny Or Die, Colbert’s production company Spartina Industries, and co-creators of “@midnight.” The production pedigree is undoubtedly significant, but ultimately, Tomlinson’s ability to connect with viewers and adapt to their responses during live performances will determine the show’s success.

In conclusion, CBS is taking a daring step with the launch of “After Midnight,” offering a fresh perspective on late-night programming with Taylor Tomlinson as the host. As the youngest late-night host on television, Tomlinson brings a unique comedic voice and promises to deliver a show that combines fun and silliness with smart entertainment.

