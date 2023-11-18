New Study Finds Snapchat’s User Base Extends Beyond Gen Z

Snapchat, the popular social media platform known for its appeal to younger audiences, is proving to have a broader user base than previously thought. According to a recent study, the app is gaining traction with users ranging from 16 to 64 years old in the US who use it on a daily basis.

While Snapchat initially targeted youthful millennials when it first launched in 2011, the app has since expanded its definition of the “Snapchat generation” to include Gen Z. However, Patrick Harris, Snap’s president of the Americas and partnerships, disclosed that their user base is actually “aging up.” This means that older generations are now adopting Snapchat as a means of connecting and sharing with others.

Recent data indicates that Snapchat’s daily active users have surpassed 400 million, reaching a wider range of age groups than previously acknowledged. The study also found that a significant portion of Snapchat users over the age of 16 do not use other popular social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram on a daily basis. This implies that Snapchat still holds a unique position in reaching a diverse audience that may not be easily accessible elsewhere.

Despite these findings, Snapchat faces the challenge of convincing media buyers of its expanded user base and improved advertising platform. Harris emphasized the importance of educating advertisers about the improvements made to Snap’s ad platform and the potential for success in targeting a wider age range. By promoting partnerships with creative studios and digital creative-focused tech providers, Snap aims to accelerate performance and overcome the challenges posed changes in the advertising industry, such as Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency framework.

With a renewed focus on user growth, augmented reality, and revenue growth, Snapchat is taking steps to position itself as a channel for direct response campaigns rather than solely a branding vehicle. The company has been investing in machine learning and ad platform optimization to improve results for advertisers. As a result, Snapchat’s direct response business saw a modest 3% year-over-year growth in Q3.

In conclusion, Snapchat’s user base is more diverse than commonly believed, and the platform is actively working to attract advertisers and showcase its potential as a valuable marketing channel for a wide range of age groups.

