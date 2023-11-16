Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Fresh Approach to Adapting a Beloved Comic Book Series

Taking on the task of adapting a beloved comic book series for the third time can be daunting. This is the challenge that faced Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of Scott Pilgrim, when Netflix approached him about turning his cult comics into an animated TV show. At first, O’Malley was hesitant to revisit his most popular works, which had already been adapted into a movie and a video game. But a conversation with his friend BenDavid Grabinski sparked new ideas and storylines that changed his mind.

The result is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a progressive retelling of the Scott Pilgrim story. The series reinvents the plot and characters, giving fans a fresh take on the beloved graphic novel series. The story follows Scott, a 23-year-old bass player who meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers. However, in order to officially date Ramona, Scott must battle and defeat her seven evil exes. This plot mechanic remains a vital part of the story, but Scott Pilgrim Takes Off takes it in new and unexpected directions.

One of the standout aspects of the series is its unique storytelling style, which draws inspiration from anime, manga, and video games. O’Malley mentions influential titles such as Ranma 1/2, FLCL, Koudelka, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, Mortal Kombat, and The Legend of Zelda. These inspirations are evident in the series, which blends elements of comedy, action, and mystery.

The animation for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was done the Japanese studio Science Saru, known for their work on popular US animated series like Adventure Time and Star Wars. Their collaboration with O’Malley resulted in an anime-inspired visual style that captures the essence of the original comic book series.

In addition to the visual style, music also plays a significant role in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The series pays homage to the original soundtrack of the comics, bringing the beloved tunes to life on the screen.

Overall, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off presents a fresh and exciting take on a beloved comic book series. With its unique blend of influences, animation style, and homage to the original music, the series offers fans a new way to experience the world of Scott Pilgrim.

