Comedian Russell Brand’s Tranquil Country Lifestyle Before Allegations

Comedian Russell Brand had been enjoying a peaceful and serene lifestyle in a luxurious cottage in the picturesque English countryside before recent allegations of sexual assault and rape emerged. Brand purchased the mansion-sized cottage in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, for approximately $6.6 million (£3.3 million) in 2016. The six-bedroom property boasts stunning views of the River Thames and was further enhanced with the addition of a lavish swimming pool and a private cinema, which reportedly cost almost $2 million.

Living together in this idyllic setting were Brand, his two daughters, and his pregnant wife, Laura Gallacher, who is known as a mum-fluencer. The cottage, prominently featured on Brand’s social media, showcases its charming exposed brick walls and rustic interior. Over the years, Brand has embraced a more Zen-like existence in Henley-on-Thames, engaging in activities such as meditation, yoga, and spending quality time with his dog.

It is worth mentioning that the property served as a filming location for the TV show Lewis, the sequel to the popular detective series Inspector Morse. Henley-on-Thames, located 37 miles (59 km) west of London, is a quiet town with a population of fewer than 12,000 people, according to the latest census.

However, in the midst of this serene lifestyle, Brand faced serious sexual assault allegations from four women, including one who was only 16 years old at the time, as reported the media. Brand has firmly denied these allegations, and as of now, no charges have been filed against him. Following his response to the accusations in a video, Brand has maintained a low profile on social media and failed to make scheduled appearances on his regular live show.

In addition to his cottage retreat, Brand also owns The Crown Inn, a pub in the Henley area. Purchased in December 2021 for $1.63 million, Brand’s plans to convert the pub into either a vegan restaurant or a recording studio reportedly upset some locals. Furthermore, his property portfolio extends across the Atlantic, with a lavish home in the sought-after Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, which he allegedly acquired silently without any public images being released.

Sources:

– URL Source 1

– URL Source 2

– URL Source 3