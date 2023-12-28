North West: From Fashion Icon to Multitalented Star

Summary: North West, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has grown up in the limelight and has already made a name for herself as a fashion icon. However, as she enters her preteen years, it is clear that North has many talents and aspirations beyond just fashion.

Since her birth in 2013, North has captured the attention of fans around the world. From her first public appearance on Kris Jenner’s daytime TV show to her recent cover feature in i-D magazine, North has proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

While her parents have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry, North has developed her own unique sense of style. As a toddler, she was already dressed in high-end fashion designers, and as she has grown older, she has continued to evolve her style to fit her changing taste and the times.

But North’s talents don’t stop at fashion. She has also shown her prowess in other areas, such as hair styling. Known for her luscious locks, North has experimented with various hairstyles, from long braids to chic up-dos.

In addition, North has embraced the world of social media, particularly TikTok. Together with her mom, Kim, North has shared over 100 videos on their shared TikTok account, providing fans with a special glimpse into their lives and participating in popular trends.

Despite her young age, North has also demonstrated her honesty and confidence. During an episode of The Kardashians, she didn’t hesitate to share her critiques of her mom’s outfit for the Met Gala, showing that she has a keen eye for fashion.

Looking ahead, North has big dreams for her future. In her interview with i-D magazine, she expressed her aspirations to be a basketball player and a rapper. She also revealed her interest in art and her plan to walk dogs to earn money for art supplies.

In conclusion, North West is more than just a fashion icon. She is a multitalented young star who has already made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. As she continues to grow and explore her interests, the world can expect great things from this remarkable young girl.