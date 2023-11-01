Netflix’s Restoration of the Egyptian Theatre: Honoring Hollywood’s Rich History

Netflix, in partnership with American Cinematheque, has undertaken an ambitious project to restore the iconic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, immersing it in a seamless blend of nostalgia and modernity. With an extensive renovation plan, the theater is set to reopen its doors on November 9 with a screening of David Fincher’s “The Killer.” This revitalization not only aims to preserve the historical significance of the Egyptian Theatre but also positions it as a premier venue for film and TV premieres, exhibits, and live events.

During the restoration process, Netflix has made it a priority to honor Hollywood’s rich artistic heritage. Scott Stuber, Netflix film chairman, emphasized the importance of connecting the old with the new, stating, “The Egyptian is a great place for people to fall back in love with the classics, as well as see the great new films we are making.” This sentiment resonates with the theater’s reopening as a platform to celebrate the creativity of artists and unite the film community.

Working closely with historic consultant Peyton Hall and Studio 440 Architecture, Netflix has taken a deep dive into the original construction drawings Meyer & Holler, the architects responsible for designing Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre. This meticulous research unearthed the true vision of Sid Grauman, the theater’s founder, when he premiered “Robin Hood” in 1922. The restoration process involved reversing earlier modifications, such as removing the balcony that had caused distorted images on the screen.

The Egyptian Theatre’s auditorium has been rejuvenated with cutting-edge innovations while paying homage to its past. Concealed lighting, sound-absorbing plaster, and historically accurate banners and awnings contribute to the theater’s immersive experience. The centerpiece feature of the venue, an elaborate stylized sunburst on the ceiling, now hides air ducts while preserving the charm of the original design. Additionally, the restoration includes essential safety measures for projecting vintage nitrate films, making the Egyptian one of the few theaters in the U.S. capable of showcasing such rarities.

Under the umbrella of American Cinematheque, the renovated Egyptian Theatre will continue its legacy of hosting a diverse range of film programming. From acclaimed classics to contemporary favorites, film enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup of events, including a 70mm presentation of Jacques Tati’s “Playtime” and a nitrate film festival. The restoration not only ensures the preservation of a Hollywood icon but also guarantees that audiences have the opportunity to engage with cinematic masterpieces in a state-of-the-art setting.

