Netflix Ends Free Plan in Kenya, Focusing on Paid Subscriptions

Netflix launched a free plan in Kenya in September 2021, becoming the first country to offer such a service. The purpose of this plan was to attract potential customers and encourage them to upgrade to a paid subscription. However, recently Netflix announced that it will end the free plan in Kenya on November 1, 2023, and cancel the memberships of those using it. Users who want to continue watching Netflix will need to choose one of the paid plans.

The exact reason for ending the free plan was not disclosed Netflix, but it might be a strategic move to focus on converting users into paying customers. By discontinuing the free plan, Netflix aims to increase the number of paid subscriptions and boost its revenue in the region. This decision comes after Netflix reduced its subscription prices in Kenya in February 2023 due to growing competition from other streaming services.

When deciding to invest in a new market, companies like Netflix consider various factors. Kenya was chosen as a test market for the free plan because it had a significant number of internet users, high internet penetration, and a growing mobile money economy. However, maintaining a free plan can be costly for Netflix as they have to pay for the content they stream.

The removal of the free plan in Kenya could have different effects on Netflix’s market share and revenue. It may lead to a loss of users who were only interested in the free content or cannot afford paid plans, potentially reducing Netflix’s market share and revenue in Kenya. Additionally, Netflix might face increased competition from other streaming services that offer lower prices, more content, or better features, challenging its dominance in the country.

On the other hand, the shift from a free to a paid Netflix service could result in an increase in digital transactions in Kenya, as the country has a growing mobile money market. This change aligns with the trend toward increased cashless transactions and the recent raising of mobile money transaction limits the Central Bank of Kenya.

