Kim Kardashian Throws Extravagant Soccer-Themed Birthday Bash for Son Saint

Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her son Saint West’s eighth birthday with a lavish soccer-themed party. The reality TV star hosted the event at her luxurious mansion in Hidden Hills and shared highlights of the celebration on her Instagram Stories.

Instead of a traditional cake, Kardashian enlisted the help of Butter Love and Hard Work to create a show-stopping centerpiece – a giant chocolate soccer ball with Saint’s name on it. This unique twist catered to Saint’s preference as he actually dislikes cake. As Kardashian shared on Instagram, “Fun fact – Saint hates cake, so @butterloveandhardwork made an all-chocolate soccer ball instead of a cake! The kids loved it.”

The surprises continued when Saint took a swing at the chocolate soccer ball with a mallet – the ball cracked open, revealing dozens of smaller chocolate soccer balls hidden inside. The young guests eagerly grabbed the treats as they rolled out from the broken centerpiece.

Keeping with the soccer theme, the treats served at the party were all soccer-inspired. A private chef prepared delectable bites in the shape of soccer balls, including water bottles, onion rings, and even pancakes. Kardashian proudly showcased these culinary creations on her Instagram.

The backyard of Kardashian’s mansion was transformed into a playground for the occasion. Multiple bouncy houses and inflatables entertained the children, and there were also organized soccer games for everyone to enjoy.

To make the birthday boy feel extra special, Kardashian provided custom-made T-shirts. The shirts, designed Adidas, featured the slogan “Best In The West” on the front, with Saint’s name and the number eight on the back. These personalized shirts added a touch of exclusivity to the event.

In addition to the party, Kardashian expressed her love for Saint in a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a carousel of photos and wrote, “My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” One of the photos showed Saint proudly wearing a Ronaldo jersey.

Kim Kardashian’s dedication to creating a memorable soccer-themed birthday party for her son Saint showcases her love for her children and her attention to detail. The extravagant celebration will undoubtedly be a cherished memory for Saint and his friends for years to come.