Kevin Costner and Jewel Rumored to be an Item

Summary: Rumors are circulating about a possible romantic relationship between musician Jewel and actor Kevin Costner. While their friendship is said to date back several years, the pair were recently seen enjoying a romantic getaway in the Caribbean. Although both have experienced previous marriages, sources claim that they are taking things slow and not putting any pressure on their budding relationship.

According to insiders close to the couple, Jewel and Costner have always held a high regard for each other and have a great connection. They share similar interests, particularly in music, with Costner’s involvement in his band, Modern West, and Jewel’s deep connection to the country-and-western music world. Mutual friends have even joked that it is surprising they didn’t get together sooner.

Both have experienced failed marriages in the past, with Costner recently divorcing Christine Baumgartner after 18 years and Jewel ending her marriage to Ty Murray in 2014. Costner has several children from previous relationships, while Jewel has a 12-year-old son. Despite their complicated family dynamics, sources report that their respective pasts do not put any pressure or expectations on their new relationship.

Overall, it seems that Costner and Jewel are content with simply going with the flow and enjoying each other’s company. Friends of the couple believe that they have found something special and have the potential for a long-lasting connection. As the rumors continue to swirl, fans await further updates on this blossoming romance.

