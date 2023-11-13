Discovering the Dark History of JLo and Ben Affleck’s Mansion

JLo and Ben Affleck have found their dream home in a stunning Californian mansion located on Wallingford Drive, Beverly Hills, California. However, little did they realize that their new abode carries a sinister past that has left a haunting imprint on its reputation.

Over the years, the mansion has witnessed a series of criminal incidents, creating an air of mystery and trepidation. One notable previous owner, Curtis D. Somoza, currently incarcerated for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded 64 individuals, once resided within the sprawling estate from 2004 to 2007. Somoza’s fraudulent activities amassed him a staggering fortune of $61 million, but tarnished the mansion’s history.

However, the most chilling chapter in the mansion’s past unfolded in 2015 when Saudi Prince Majed Abdulaziz Al-Saud purchased the property. Disturbing allegations of sexual abuse soon emerged, as multiple women reported experiencing harrowing encounters within its walls. Court documents revealed the horrifying scene witnessed some witnesses, including bruised and bloodied faces, and cries for help. The victims lived in fear for their lives, believing that Al-Saud held the power to have them killed.

Despite the dark shadows lingering within its halls, JLo and Ben Affleck saw past the mansion’s haunted history and recognized its potential to be a sanctuary for their growing family. The opulent property boasts an impressive 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, 15 fireplaces, a spacious 12-car garage, and a myriad of luxurious amenities. From a sprawling swimming pool to a fully equipped sports complex featuring a gym and boxing ring, this mansion offers a paradise for its occupants. It even includes a tranquil spa, a dedicated wine cellar, and a private movie theater, perfect for cozy family movie nights.

While the mansion’s haunting reputation initially impacted its value, JLo and Ben Affleck managed to secure it for a discounted price of $61 million, less than half its original listing. It is a testament to their resilience and their ability to see beyond the horrors of the past.

