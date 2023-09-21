Fandom Partners with Instagram to Engage Gen Z Gamers

Fandom, the wiki-hosting service known for its wide range of entries on television, movies, and gaming, is targeting Gen Z gamers collaborating with Instagram. The partnership recently conducted a livestream event featuring the game “Madden NFL 24” and plans to continue such initiatives in the future.

The livestream event showcased the friendship between rapper Offset, an avid esports enthusiast, and FaZe Swagg, a prominent gamer. According to Jeremy Steinberg, Fandom’s chief revenue officer, the collaboration aims to celebrate the genuine connections and friendships formed on Instagram through creative expression and communication. Steinberg believes that creating authentic influencer campaigns that resonate with young consumers is a challenging endeavor but crucial for generating value for marketers.

Beyond the livestream event, Fandom will curate selected moments from the broadcast and create bite-sized clips tailored for sharing on Instagram. This approach aligns with Instagram’s ongoing campaign celebrating unique connections in the Gen Z demographic. The financial agreement between Fandom and Instagram has not been disclosed.

To effectively reach the Gen Z audience, Fandom sought out top talent with a strong following on Instagram and relevance to Gen Z. Offset and Swagg were chosen for their shared interest in the “Madden NFL” franchise and their connection formed on Instagram. Teasers were released in the week leading up to the livestream event, and organic social promotion targeting gaming and music enthusiasts was initiated with the help of Offset and Swagg. The livestream appeared on multiple YouTube channels and was also promoted on Instagram.

It is unclear how much of Fandom’s advertising budget was allocated to this effort, but their overall ad spend has increased. While desktop and mobile display ads remain the primary placements, this collaboration with Instagram allows Fandom to tap into a specialized and engaged Gen Z audience. Instagram’s partnership with Fandom comes at a significant moment as it aims to capture the attention of Gen Z users amidst the rise of TikTok.

Samantha Zink, founder of Zink Talent, believes that highlighting the story of Offset and Swagg and emphasizing authentic connections is crucial for engaging Gen Z users who appreciate genuine content. With the highly anticipated football season and the release of “Madden NFL 24,” Instagram’s collaboration with Fandom is well-positioned to captivate the Gen Z demographic.

Sources: Digiday