A Night of Luxury and Whisky: Adair Curtis and Crown Royal’s Exclusive Dinner Party

The worlds of spirits and interior design may seem unrelated at first glance, but according to Adair Curtis, a celebrity designer and television personality, there’s a deeper connection between the two. Curtis, known for his elegant and thought-provoking design aesthetics, believes that both industries share similarities in terms of curation and finding special moments. As the lead interior designer at JSN STUDIO, Curtis has transformed intimate spaces for renowned celebrities and has made a name for himself through shows like “Styling Hollywood” and “Instant Dream Home.”

Now, Curtis is expanding his creative talents to the spirits industry collaborating with Crown Royal, the award-winning Canadian whisky brand. Crown Royal recently unveiled its latest limited-time offering, Crown Royal Aged 30 Years – a blend aged for unprecedented complexity and bottled in minimal quantity. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Crown Royal invited tastemakers, influencers, and interior designers, including Curtis and his husband Jason Bolden, to an exclusive dinner.

Curtis not only attended the event but also played a significant role in designing the space and adding decor for the dinner party. With a focus on refinement and creating a beautiful environment, Curtis carefully selected elements such as a lovely table and chairs, terracotta plates, lush plants, and stunning candelabras. The evening began with guests enjoying craft Crown Royal-based cocktails, followed a whisky tasting led Stephen Wilson, Director of Whisky Engagement for the brand. The tasting featured four whiskies, including the marquee Crown Royal Aged 30, known for its orchard fruit and vanilla flavors with a sweet and creamy finish.

After the whisky tasting, guests indulged in a three-course family-style meal, which included mouthwatering dishes like crusted branzino, pomegranate peppercorn chicken breast, glazed lamb shoulders, and a delicious budino for dessert. The entire experience exuded luxury, reflecting both Crown Royal and Curtis’s commitment to curating precious moments.

For those seeking to create their own elevated dinner soiree, Adair Curtis shares his top three tips: fully utilize the space incorporating various surfaces, consider the lighting and ambiance, and most importantly, take the time to curate a memorable experience for your guests.

FAQ:

Q: What is Crown Royal Aged 30 Years?

A: Crown Royal Aged 30 Years is an exclusive whisky blend aged for three decades, known for its bold flavor and velvety mouthfeel.

Q: Who is Adair Curtis?

A: Adair Curtis is a celebrity designer and television personality known for his work on shows like “Styling Hollywood” and “Instant Dream Home.”

Q: What is JSN STUDIO?

A: JSN STUDIO is a Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary design and styling firm where Adair Curtis serves as the lead interior designer.

Q: What is the connection between the spirits and interior design industries?

A: According to Adair Curtis, the two industries are related in terms of curation and finding special moments. The adjectives used to describe beautiful furniture can also be applied to the design of a spirit’s brand and experience.