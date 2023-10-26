Addressing Free Speech on Campus: Promoting Empathy and Understanding

In recent years, free speech on college campuses has become a contentious issue, with concerns raised about the ability of minority voices, such as conservative students, to freely express their views. However, it is important to recognize that university campuses have a long history of serving as platforms for student demonstrations and protests, advocating for causes ranging from civil rights to opposition against wars. These demonstrations have often faced significant backlash, highlighting the complex nature of free speech.

It is in this backdrop that we find ourselves in another moment of intense backlash against students who are demonstrating in support of the terror attacks on Israel Hamas. These demonstrations have generated a range of emotions including hurt, fear, disgust, and incredulity among many individuals. A recent poll conducted the Wall Street Journal reveals that the majority of college students and people in the U.S. condemn the October 7 attack.

At our institution, we have established content-neutral rules, known as “time, place, and manner” regulations, to govern public statements made on our campus. These rules ensure that protests and other forms of expression do not disrupt teaching and learning environments. Additionally, we have designated specific “free speech zones” that are protected both federal and California law. Demonstrations that adhere to our regulations must be allowed, even if they endorse controversial stances.

While we are proud to uphold the value of free speech, we also recognize the need to support those who may feel attacked or marginalized as a result. We acknowledge the damage that may be inflicted upon our university’s reputation and are committed to addressing the broader consequences that arise from free expression.

It is crucial to remember that speech carries inherent consequences. Every “side” of a debate must be aware that their words can evoke strong reactions and additional critical responses. In our case, the support shown towards Hamas has caused distress among Jewish students who report feeling afraid, isolated, and subjected to anti-Semitism. It is a reminder that words have power and can deeply impact individuals.

The United States’ dedication to free speech sets it apart from many other nations. Our constitution, crafted during the Age of Enlightenment, guarantees this fundamental right, even in our current era. However, in the face of intensified partisanship and the spread of high-tech misinformation, we must also strive for empathy and understanding.

Instead of glorifying opinion, which Plato deemed the lowest form of knowledge, we should aspire to host empathic discussions that delve into the history and complexities of conflicts like the one between Gaza and Israel. By untangling religious beliefs from political discourse and distinguishing between anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, we can work towards eradicating hate crimes and the various forms of discrimination that persist on our campus.

While we cannot resolve the ongoing conflicts happening thousands of miles away, we have the opportunity to foster an environment that embodies the promise of America – a place of freedom and justice for all. It may take time for campus forums to be productive, but we must confront the challenges before us and move towards a more inclusive and understanding society.

