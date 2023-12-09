Stars Shine Bright on Hanukkah

It’s that time of the year again when celebrities join in on the festive spirit and celebrate Hanukkah in their own unique ways. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, represents a time of peace, light, and love. And this year, the stars are making sure to spread these sentiments to the world.

One celebrity who couldn’t wait to start the celebrations was Andy Cohen. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he couldn’t resist lighting his menorah a night early, accompanied Dorit Kemsley. Cohen expressed his belief that this year, more than ever, it is essential to bring peace, light, and love into the world.

But Cohen wasn’t the only one embracing the joy of Hanukkah. Other stars have also been seen celebrating with their loved ones. One picture-perfect example is Cohen’s own family. He celebrated the holiday at home with his son Ben, aged four, and daughter Lucy, who is 19 months old. The adorable siblings were even dressed in matching holiday pajamas, making the festivities all the more special.

While Hanukkah officially began on December 7th, the celebrations continue throughout the eight nights. And the stars are certainly making the most of it. From lighting the menorah to indulging in traditional holiday treats, these celebrities are embracing the spirit of Hanukkah in their own personal and meaningful ways.

As we enter this joyous time of year, let us take inspiration from these celebrities and spread peace, light, and love in our own lives. Happy Hanukkah!