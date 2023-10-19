The Rise of 25/7 Media: Navigating the Creator Economy

In the fast-paced world of social media and the creator economy, talent managers play a crucial role in helping individual creators navigate the algorithmic churn and achieve success. One such talent management startup, 25/7 Media, has emerged as a reliable rainmaker in the entertainment industry.

Led Ursus Magana, a self-styled social media guru and talent manager, 25/7 Media focuses on prospecting for viral talent in niche subcultures that larger agencies often overlook. Magana’s authentic connection to these subcultures, shaped his personal experiences as a metalhead and community college dropout, gives him a competitive advantage in understanding and supporting artists who may feel isolated their creativity and oddness.

The creator economy is projected to be worth $480 billion 2027, with individual creators and technology giants reaping the rewards. While established talent agencies ventured into this territory years ago, newer firms like 25/7 Media have capitalized on the growing demand for talent management in the digital space. These firms offer specialized expertise in navigating the platforms and algorithms that shape our tastes.

Magana’s approach is to influence the algorithm rather than the audience, which has proven successful in driving viral growth for his clients. Through data analysis and understanding emerging trends, 25/7 Media identifies talent with potential for explosive growth, such as YoungX777, a trap-metal musician discovered the company. YoungX777’s song “Toxic” gained traction on TikTok within specific communities, leading to viral recreations and increased streams.

Although the path to success in the creator economy is not guaranteed, 25/7 Media has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on emerging trends and connect talented individuals with the right audience. As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the digital landscape, talent managers like Magana prove to be essential partners for aspiring creators looking to make a name for themselves.

