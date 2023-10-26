The Remarkable Journey of a Young CEO: From Banned to Intern at LinkedIn

Life has a way of surprising us with unexpected opportunities for a remarkable comeback. This holds especially true for Eric Zhu, a 15-year-old CEO, who not only defied the odds but orchestrated a breathtaking twist of fate. Zhu, once banned from LinkedIn, has now secured an internship with the very company that once rejected him. This astonishing turn of events showcases his resilience and ability to triumph over adversity.

On October 24, 2023, Zhu shared a photo on social media platform ‘X,’ depicting himself proudly displaying the LinkedIn logo while holding a note with his name. This symbolized his triumphant return to the platform that had once barred him. His caption aptly described the transformation as an “insane plot twist.” The post quickly went viral, garnering enthusiastic responses from the public.

While this inspiring tale highlights Zhu’s resilience, it’s essential to understand the circumstances that led to his ban. Earlier this year, the then 15-year-old Zhu found himself in a predicament when he was blocked from LinkedIn due to age restrictions. As a high school student and the CEO of Aviato, Zhu had to explain to his older employees why he couldn’t be found on the platform. He voiced his frustration on ‘X’ sharing screenshots of his correspondence with both a puzzled employee and a LinkedIn representative, who clarified the age requirement.

However, age proved to be no obstacle for Zhu’s aspirations. The plot twist unfolded as he successfully secured an internship at LinkedIn, defying the platform’s previous restrictions. This remarkable turn of events showcases the inclusivity and recognition of talent within the company.

