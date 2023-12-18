New Trend Takes Indian Social Media Storm: ‘Inky Pinky Ponky’

A new trend is sweeping through Indian social media, and it’s all about the catchy nursery rhyme ‘Inky Pinky Ponky.’ The song, which has become a major meme among desis, has quickly gone viral, with people using it in various relatable situations.

What sets this trend apart is that the nursery rhyme is sung to the tune of the hit song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ from the 90s, adding a nostalgic twist to its popularity. Users on social media have been sharing memes and jokes incorporating the new version of the song, often relating it to their ‘failed’ experiences.

For example, one user humorously exclaimed, “Mood rn ‘Inky Pinky Ponky’,” while another creatively altered the lyrics to say, “Inky pinky ponky, if you think he’s talking to you only, you are a donkey.” These posts have garnered significant attention and engagement from the online community.

Interestingly, people are not only sharing the song but also expressing their intent to listen to it on repeat for a long time. Many have found joy in relating their own life experiences to the lighthearted and catchy tune of ‘Inky Pinky Ponky.’

This trend adds to the growing list of viral songs and memes that have taken over Indian social media in recent months. From ‘Moye Moye’ to ‘Jamal Kudu,’ these trends provide a sense of shared entertainment and connectivity among internet users.

As social media continues to evolve, it’s no surprise that new trends like ‘Inky Pinky Ponky’ quickly capture the attention and imagination of users. Whether it’s finding humor in everyday struggles or simply enjoying a catchy tune, these trends have become a source of amusement and entertainment for many.