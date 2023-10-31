New Season of Ink Master Premiering on Nov. 1, 2023

Season 15 of the highly anticipated tattoo competition series, Ink Master, is set to premiere on November 1, 2023. Fans of the show are in for a treat as the first three episodes of the new season will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

Ink Master brings together ten of the world’s best tattoo artists who go head-to-head in intense challenges, all judged renowned tattoo artists and enthusiasts. The artists showcase their skills, pushing the boundaries of ink artistry, all in the pursuit of being crowned the ultimate Ink Master.

Let’s take a sneak peek at the descriptions for the first three episodes of Season 15:

Episode 1: “The New Ink Class” – Brace yourselves for a game-changing twist that will shake up the competition. The battle begins with a prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of Ink Master on the line.

Episode 2: “Skull & Bones” – The new teams are put to the test in the first Flash Challenge. In the Elimination Tattoo, the artists are forced out of their comfort zones as they tackle a seemingly straightforward subject matter.

Episode 3: “Put Me In, Coach!” – The artists rely on their coaches in the flash challenge as they design for a very special Human Canvas. The pressure is on, with 360-degree Elimination Tattoos testing their adaptability like never before.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling new season of Ink Master, exclusively on Paramount+.

FAQ:

Q: What is Paramount+?

A: Paramount+ is a streaming platform that caters perfectly to those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. It offers a wide range of classic Nickelodeon cartoons like SpongeBob SquarePants and Rocko’s Modern Life, as well as hit shows from MTV such as Girl Code and Silent Library. In addition, Paramount+ provides access to new movies and TV shows from channels like the Smithsonian Channel, VH1, Comedy Central, BET, and CBS, along with its own original content.

Q: How much does Paramount+ cost?

A: After the free trial, Paramount+ offers two payment options. The essentials plan costs $5.99 per month with limited ads, while the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available for $11.99 per month without ads.