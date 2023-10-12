Pakistan Foreign Ministry Slams India for Case Against Zainab Abbas

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry has criticized India for the case filed against sports presenter Zainab Abbas, calling it unjustified. Abbas left India and traveled to Dubai after an Indian advocate filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her for derogatory remarks against Hindus that she made in 2014. The FIR had prompted concerns of arrest, leading Abbas to leave the country. She was presenting for Star Sports in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, but will now miss the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, expressed dissatisfaction with India’s actions, stating that the registration of the FIR was unnecessary. Baloch also emphasized that it was India’s responsibility to provide security for Abbas and ensure a favorable environment for the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The allegation against Zainab Abbas revolves around tweets that were posted almost nine years ago from an account under the name “Zainablovesrk,” which has now been changed to Zainab’s account. These tweets were deemed disrespectful towards Hinduism, and upon discovery, Abbas was deported from India, where she was presenting the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later confirmed that Abbas left India due to “personal reasons.” However, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC have remained silent on the matter.

Abbas was one of the few Pakistanis, apart from the Cricket Team, who were granted visas to travel to India. The case against her has caused significant controversy and has further strained the already tense relations between the two neighboring countries.

Definitions:

– FIR: First Information Report – a legal document that police departments in India use to initiate an investigation into a crime.

– ICC: International Cricket Council – the governing body of international cricket.

– BCCI: Board of Control for Cricket in India – the national governing body for cricket in India.

