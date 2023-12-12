Efforts Boosted to Combat Sale of Fake Goods on Social Media Platforms

Efforts to protect consumers and small businesses from the sale of counterfeit goods on social media buying-and-selling groups have received a significant boost through the implementation of a national initiative called the Real Deal Online program. This program aims to ensure that buying-and-selling groups on social media platforms are not promoting the sale of fake goods and other illicit products. It encourages closer collaboration between these groups and their local Trading Standards service.

In preparation for the upcoming Christmas season, Trading Standards across Wales, in collaboration with the National Markets Group, Intellectual Property Office, and National Trading Standards eCrime Team, will be identifying buying-and-selling groups in Wales that are operating on social media. These groups will be contacted to make them aware of their legal responsibilities and to invite them to comply with the Real Deal Online Code of Practice.

The Code of Practice outlines a set of requirements for group administrators, including prohibiting the sale of counterfeit and illegal goods, acting on information provided intellectual property rights owners and their representatives, notifying trading standards of any suspected illegal sales within the group, sharing warnings and advice notices from trading standards, and ensuring that all group members are aware of the policy against fake goods.

Buying-and-selling groups that adhere to the Real Deal Code of Practice will be eligible to display the Real Deal logo, providing reassurance to shoppers and traders that the group is a counterfeit-free shopping zone.

This initiative builds upon the success of the Real Deal campaign, which has been effective in preventing the sale of fake goods at physical markets and car boot fairs since 2009. The extension of the campaign into the online and social media marketplace aims to deter illicit traders from exploiting consumers and local businesses with illegal and substandard counterfeits.

Trading Standards Wales Chair, Judith Parry, emphasized the importance of engaging with those advertising fake goods on social media platforms and taking appropriate action against them. She encouraged administrators of buying-selling groups to seek advice from Trading Standards and adopt the Real Deal Code of Practice to ensure a safe and legal trading environment.

Gavin Terry, Chair of the National Markets Group for IP Protection, highlighted the need to address the problems caused illicit traders in local selling groups, including consumer exploitation, revenue loss, and links to organized crime.

The Real Deal Online program offers an opportunity for administrators of buying-selling groups to work closely with participating Trading Standards Services to establish procedures that discourage illicit traders from joining the group and causing harm. Any buy-sell group interested in signing up to the Real Deal Online Code of Practice can contact their local Trading Standards Service for more information.