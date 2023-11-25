New WhatsApp Scam Alert: Fake Profile of Police Official

Police authorities in Jammu have issued a warning regarding a fake WhatsApp profile that has been created with deceitful intentions. The phony account impersonates the Director General of Police, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, and aims to deceive unsuspecting individuals for malicious purposes.

It is essential to remain cautious and report any interactions or transactions with this account immediately to the nearest police station or the cyber police station in Srinagar and Jammu. The police have already initiated necessary legal procedures to address this fraudulent activity.

The fake WhatsApp profile has been identified with the phone number +99 8914128090 and features a display picture of J&K DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain (IPS). Given the fraudulent nature of this profile, it is advised that you do not reply or engage with this number in any manner.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their techniques, often leveraging popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to carry out their deceitful activities. It is crucial to exercise caution and be vigilant while engaging with unfamiliar contacts or suspicious accounts online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What should I do if I encounter this fake WhatsApp profile?

If you come across this phony WhatsApp profile impersonating the Director General of Police, please report the incident to the nearest police station or the cyber police station in Srinagar and Jammu immediately.

2. How can I protect myself from falling victim to similar scams?

To safeguard yourself from scams, it is crucial to stay alert while interacting with unknown individuals online. Avoid sharing personal or financial information with unverified contacts and refrain from engaging with suspicious accounts.

3. Can scammers use other social media platforms for fraudulent activities?

Yes, scammers can utilize various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, to carry out their fraudulent activities. It is advisable to be cautious and practice secure online behavior across all social media platforms.

Remember, your online safety is of utmost importance. Stay vigilant, report suspicious accounts or activities promptly, and spread awareness to protect yourself and others from falling victim to scams and deceitful practices.