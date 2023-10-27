WhatsApp Ends Support for Android KitKat, Encourages Users to Upgrade

WhatsApp has recently announced the discontinuation of support for older devices running Android KitKat or version 4.4 of the operating system. While this affects only a small number of users, it requires them to either update their software or switch to newer devices.

Previously, WhatsApp had stopped updates for Android KitKat and raised its minimum requirements to Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer. Android KitKat, which was released in September 2013, had provided access to WhatsApp for almost a decade. However, with technological advancements, support for this version has now officially ceased.

According to recent statistics, between May 2023, only 0.5% to 0.7% of Android users were still using version 4.4. With the discontinuation of support, users with Android KitKat-based smartphones need to consider updating their software or switching to more modern devices.

WhatsApp has emphasized that without updating to at least Android 5.0 or newer, users will not receive feature updates, including support for passkeys and new features like multi-account functionality. To ensure the best experience, users are advised to update their software or transition to supported Android phones.

FAQ:

Q: What is Android KitKat?

A: Android KitKat is version 4.4 of the Android operating system, released in September 2013.

Q: What are the minimum requirements for WhatsApp on Android now?

A: The minimum requirement for WhatsApp on Android is Android 5.0 Lollipop or a newer version.

Q: What happens if I don’t update my Android KitKat device?

A: Without updating to Android 5.0 or newer, you will not receive feature updates or new functionalities on WhatsApp.

Q: Can I still use WhatsApp on iPhone?

A: Yes, WhatsApp continues to support iPhones and iOS 12 or newer versions are recommended for the best experience.

Through this update, WhatsApp aims to keep up with current technological advancements and allocate resources to support newer operating systems. Users have been informed and reminded to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp.

Source: Liputan6.com