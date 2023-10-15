How to Disable Automatic Downloads in WhatsApp and Instagram to Save Phone Storage

Many of us may have experienced our phone storage getting filled up with unwanted photos and videos that are automatically saved certain apps. This can be frustrating as it not only takes up space but also slows down our device. Apps like WhatsApp and Instagram are known to automatically save media files to our phones, even if we don’t open them.

To prevent this from happening and to save phone storage, here are some tips:

1. Disable Automatic Downloads in WhatsApp:

– Open the WhatsApp app and go to “Settings” and then “Storage and Data.”

– Look for the section called “Automatic media download,” which includes photos, audios, videos, and documents.

– Tap on each option and select “Never” to disable automatic downloads.

– Alternatively, you can choose to only download media when connected to Wi-Fi.

2. Disable Automatic Downloads in Instagram:

– Open your Instagram settings and go to “Archiving and Downloading.”

– Under the “Save to Camera Roll” section, deselect the options “Save Original Photos” and “Save Stories to Camera Roll.”

For iPhone users, you can easily delete any automatically downloaded media from apps using the search bar in your gallery. Just type in the name of the app and all media from that app will appear. From there, you can choose which media to delete.

By following these steps, you can prevent unwanted media from taking up unnecessary space on your phone and improve device performance.

Source: Liputan6.com (no URL provided)