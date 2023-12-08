Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer Recovers from Health Scare

In a recent turn of events, Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer is currently recovering in a local hospital after experiencing a health scare. Although details remain undisclosed, it has been reported that Polsdofer suffered a stroke on Friday afternoon.

In the aftermath of this unfortunate incident, Polsdofer expressed his gratitude towards his supporters and followers through a heartfelt message on Facebook. He thanked them for their unwavering support and for stepping in to organize meals for his family during this challenging time. Additionally, he expressed his appreciation for the get well messages and visits he received from well-wishers.

Throughout his recovery journey, Polsdofer remains steadfast in his determination to regain his strength. He stated that he has already embarked on the process of learning how to walk again, showcasing his resilience and commitment to bounce back from this setback.

Polsdofer, a Democrat and a member of the County Law and Courts Committee, has been a valuable presence on the commissioner since 2019. Representing southern Meridian Township, he also serves on the Finance Committee. His dedication and contributions to his community have been commendable, making his health scare a matter of concern for his constituents.

As Polsdofer continues his recovery, his supporters and colleagues are standing him, offering their support and well wishes. We send our hopes and wishes for a speedy recovery to Commissioner Polsdofer and his family during this challenging time.