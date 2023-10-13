The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK has expressed concerns about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on Snapchat, particularly the chatbot called “My AI.” The ICO issued an enforcement notice to Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, raising concerns about the potential failure to properly assess the privacy risks posed the AI chatbot. While no violations have been found, the notice indicates that the ICO is worried that Snap may not be taking adequate steps to ensure compliance with data protection regulations.

The ICO’s interim investigation revealed that the risk assessment conducted prior to the launch of My AI did not sufficiently consider the data protection risks, especially concerning children aged 13 to 17. The ICO emphasized the importance of conducting thorough risk assessments, particularly when innovative technology and the processing of personal data of children are involved.

Snapchat introduced the chatbot AI, My AI, in February, utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. Initially available only to paying users of Snapchat Plus, it was later released for free. The chatbot was designed to resemble a virtual friend and was trained to abide the company’s guidelines on trust and safety. However, Snap acknowledged that, like all AI chatbots, My AI could be manipulated to say anything.

Snap has stated that it is reviewing the ICO’s preliminary decision and is committed to protecting user privacy in line with the ICO’s requirements. The company emphasized that My AI underwent rigorous legal and privacy reviews before its release and assured its cooperation with the ICO to ensure compliance.

