Mumbai High Court: Information from Social Media Cannot be Included in PILs

The Bombay High Court has made it clear that information gathered from social media cannot be regarded as admissible evidence in public interest litigations (PILs). This decision was reached during a recent PIL hearing, where it was claimed that a significant number of lives are lost every year in Maharashtra due to unsafe water bodies. The court reportedly refused to hear the case, deeming it vague and lacking necessary details.

Advocate Ajitsingh Ghorpade had filed the PIL, seeking intervention from the Maharashtra government to implement measures for the safety of waterfalls and water bodies within the state. Ghorpade’s lawyer stated that around 1,500 to 2,000 people lose their lives in such unsafe locations annually. When pressed for the source of this information, the lawyer mentioned newspapers and social media posts.

However, the court was not convinced of the validity of this evidence. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya emphasized that social media cannot be considered a reliable source for pleading in a PIL. The court expressed concern over the irresponsibility of the petitioner in filing the case and concluded that it was merely a waste of judicial time.

In response to the petitioner’s claim, the court commented on the practicality of having police presence at every waterfall and water body to ensure safety. The bench highlighted that most accidents at these locations occurred due to reckless behavior rather than negligence on the part of the government.

The court further questioned the petitioner’s personal experience and knowledge of specific dangerous or unsafe water bodies, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the case.

This decision sets an important precedent, clarifying that information obtained from social media platforms is insufficient for presenting a credible case in a PIL. It reinforces the need for comprehensive and reliable evidence to support the claims being made in such petitions.

FAQ:

Why did the Bombay High Court refuse to hear the PIL?

The court found the petition to be vague and lacking necessary details, and the information provided from social media and newspapers was considered insufficient to support the claims made.

Why did the court state that information from social media cannot be part of pleadings in a PIL?

The court emphasized that social media posts are not reliable sources of information and cannot be considered as admissible evidence in a public interest litigation.

What did the court highlight regarding the safety of water bodies?

The court acknowledged that accidents at waterfalls and water bodies often occur due to reckless acts rather than the government’s negligence. It questioned the practicality of having police presence at every location to ensure safety.

What does this decision mean for future PILs?

This decision sets a precedent that reinforces the need for reliable and comprehensive evidence in PILs. It emphasizes the importance of substantial information from credible sources to support the claims made in such petitions.