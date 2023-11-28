Social Media Information Excluded from Pleadings in Public Interest Litigation, Rules Bombay High Court

In a recent ruling, the Bombay High Court emphasized that information gathered from social media cannot be admitted as evidence in public interest litigation (PIL). The court made this statement while hearing a petition that claimed a high number of fatalities in unsafe water bodies in Maharashtra. The division bench, consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, refused to entertain the PIL, filed advocate Ajitsingh Ghorpade, which sought a direction to the Maharashtra government to take measures to protect waterfalls and water bodies in the state.

Ghorpade’s lawyer, Manindra Pandey, highlighted that approximately 1,500 to 2,000 individuals lose their lives in these hazardous locations every year. When asked about the source of this information, Pandey mentioned that it was obtained from newspapers and social media posts. However, the court deemed the petition vague and lacking in detail, emphasizing that social media evidence cannot be considered in PILs. Chief Justice Upadhyaya expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that such petitions waste judicial time and that the petitioner must exercise responsibility when filing PILs.

The bench questioned the practicality of monitoring every waterfall and water body in the state, pointing out that many accidents occur due to reckless behavior. Furthermore, the court asked the petitioner if they had personally visited any of these locations to determine their safety. Eventually, the bench advised the petitioner to withdraw the PIL and submit a revised version with accurate details.

This ruling reinforces the significance of credible evidence in PILs, discouraging the use of social media information without proper verification. While social media platforms can serve as a valuable source of information, their content may lack reliability and accuracy. PILs play a crucial role in addressing public interest matters, and it is essential for petitioners to present well-documented cases that are based on solid evidence.

