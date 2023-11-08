Infobip Enables Seamless Customer Purchase Journeys on WhatsApp

Businesses can now deliver a streamlined and convenient customer experience on WhatsApp, thanks to global cloud communications platform Infobip. With the latest features in the WhatsApp Business Platform, Infobip allows businesses to design and implement end-to-end customer purchase journeys directly within the app.

Traditionally, businesses using WhatsApp would need to redirect customers to external websites or payment gateways to complete tasks or make purchases, resulting in fragmented customer journeys and increased cart abandonment. However, with WhatsApp Flows and Payments, businesses can create customized and flexible pathways that enable customers to book appointments, manage orders, and even make payments within the WhatsApp chat thread itself.

This innovation significantly improves customer satisfaction and retention, while also increasing conversions. Companies can now generate leads, recommend products, and facilitate seamless transactions without the need for customers to leave the app.

According to Atul Malhotra, Vice President of Digital Servicing and Service to Sales at Tata AIA Life Insurance, the launch of Payments on WhatsApp has been a game-changer for their business. By eliminating the multiple steps involved in traditional payment processes, such as logging into a mobile app and going through an authentication process, Tata AIA Life Insurance has experienced a boost in consumer confidence and satisfaction. In just three months, approximately 3,000 customers successfully made payments totaling Rs. 40 million for policy renewal.

Infobip’s focus on enabling businesses to build end-to-end conversational customer journeys aligns with their commitment to providing professional services that support data flows, custom use case development, and monitoring. This approach allows brands to seamlessly integrate Flows and Payments into their existing workflows and payment gateways, thereby maximizing the value they can deliver on WhatsApp.

While WhatsApp Flows are available globally, Payments are currently only available in Brazil and India. To learn more about Infobip’s offerings and how businesses can leverage the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement, visit their website.

FAQ

1. How can Infobip help businesses on WhatsApp?

Infobip enables businesses to design and implement end-to-end customer purchase journeys directly within the WhatsApp app. By using features like WhatsApp Flows and Payments, businesses can streamline the customer experience, improve satisfaction, and increase conversions.

2. What are the benefits of using Payments on WhatsApp?

Payments on WhatsApp eliminate the need for customers to leave the app and go through multiple steps in traditional payment processes. This reduces friction, boosts consumer confidence, and enhances satisfaction. Businesses also experience increased sales and loyalty as a result.

3. Are Payments on WhatsApp available worldwide?

While WhatsApp Flows are available globally, Payments on WhatsApp are currently only available in Brazil and India.