A New Era of Customer Journey: WhatsApp Revolutionizes the Shopping Experience

In a groundbreaking development, global cloud communication platform Infobip has introduced the capability to implement and develop the entire customer journey on WhatsApp. With new features of its WhatsApp Business platform, retailers, brands, and businesses can now create various routes for customers to complete tasks and make purchases without leaving the application, enhancing the overall experience and driving conversions.

Previously, brands that utilized WhatsApp had to redirect users outside the app to external websites, rely on customer support services or payment gateways to locate information, contact agents, and facilitate transactions. Fragmented customer journeys have proven to not only add friction but also create inconsistent experiences, oftentimes leading to shopping cart abandonment.

Through WhatsApp Flows and Payments, brands can now design flexible, personalized, and optimized journeys where customers can make reservations or complete purchases seamlessly within a WhatsApp chat thread. This not only improves customer satisfaction and experience but also boosts retention and ultimately drives conversions. It can also be used for lead generation, product recommendations, reservations, order management, and payments.

With minimal processing steps and pre-confirmation of payment policies, payments via WhatsApp have become crucial in building consumer trust and satisfaction in an era where time is measured in seconds and convenience reigns supreme across digital platforms. Prior to WhatsApp’s payment service, consumers had to undergo several steps, including logging into a mobile application, authentication processes, and payment gateway processing. Now, with payments via WhatsApp, all these steps are eliminated.

In the first three months of launching this service, approximately 3,000 customers successfully paid around 40 million rupias in renewal premiums. The integration of WhatsApp Pay into the TATA AIA Life Insurance payment system, facilitated Infobip as their technology partner, has been a resounding success. The impact on their operations and customer satisfaction has been significant, with the convenience and security of WhatsApp payments winning over customers and leading to increased sales and loyalty.

Infobip’s mission is to create frictionless conversational customer journeys from start to finish. They provide professional services including data flow creation, customized use case development, and monitoring to support this goal. Enabling payments on WhatsApp is another step forward, aligning with their recent release of the click-to-chat metric, which combined Facebook or Instagram ads with WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram direct messaging to enhance conversions and return on ad spend.

Customers seek richer and more conversational experiences with companies and brands through the channels they use with their friends and family. By eliminating the need to switch between different applications and websites, the purchasing processes integrated within Infobip’s WhatsApp Business platform create value for both businesses and customers. With their enhanced suite of professional services, Infobip can seamlessly assist brands in integrating Flows and Payments into their existing workflows and payment gateways.

WhatsApp Flows is now available in Spain, while Payments are exclusively available in Brazil and India.

