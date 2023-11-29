The Importance of Thorough Research in Public Interest Litigations

The Bombay High Court recently emphasized the significance of conducting comprehensive research and gathering credible information for pleadings in public interest litigations (PILs). In a recent case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor declined to hear a plea seeking safety measures for people visiting waterfalls and water bodies.

The court asserted that information obtained solely from social media platforms should not form a part of PIL pleadings. It criticized the petitioner for being careless and wasting judicial time filing a PIL based on incomplete information. The bench questioned the inclusion of accidental deaths during picnics or due to reckless acts under the purview of violations of fundamental rights.

The petitioner’s lawyer claimed to have collected the data on annual fatalities from newspapers and social media posts. However, the court raised doubts about the credibility of these sources and emphasized the need for more reliable information. The petitioners contended that the state government should take steps to ensure the safety of individuals visiting these water bodies, highlighting the lack of rescue teams during accidents.

Expressing concern, the court pointed out that it was impractical for the government to deploy police personnel at each and every waterfall or water body. It suggested that the petitioners should file a better-researched petition in the future, focusing on substantial evidence rather than vague assertions.

By underscoring the importance of well-documented research, the court’s decision highlights the need for PILs to be firmly grounded in credible information. Thorough and verified data is crucial for authorities to effectively address public issues. Such meticulousness ensures that PILs serve their intended purpose of protecting public interest with meticulousness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a public interest litigation (PIL)?



A: Public interest litigation (PIL) is a legal mechanism that allows individuals or organizations to raise issues of public concern and seek judicial intervention to protect the rights and interests of the general public.

Q: Why is thorough research important in PILs?



A: Thorough research ensures that the information presented in PILs is credible and reliable. It helps build a strong case and aids the court in making informed decisions that benefit the public.

Q: How can credible information be obtained for PILs?



A: Credible information for PILs can be obtained through reliable sources such as official government records, expert studies, surveys, and well-established news outlets. It is important to cross-verify information and ensure its accuracy.

Q: What is the purpose of PILs?



A: The purpose of PILs is to address issues of public importance and protect the rights and interests of marginalized sections of society. PILs often play a crucial role in holding authorities accountable and bringing about positive social change.