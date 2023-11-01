China’s Social Media Platforms to Remove Anonymity for Content Creators

China’s major social media platforms have announced that they will soon abolish anonymity for content creators with over 500,000 followers. This move, aimed at increasing transparency and accountability, has sparked heated debates over personal privacy. Platforms including Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Bilibili, Xiaohongshu, and Baidu have all issued statements urging influencers to disclose their real names to the public.

The new policy will first target creators specializing in social affairs, finance, and legal matters, who have over 1 million followers. WeChat and Weibo have emphasized that influencers who refuse to comply may face limitations on account traffic and revenue. The platforms believe that requiring real name identification will enhance the credibility of top “self-media” accounts and encourage influencers to take responsibility for the impact of their words, as they wield significant influence over public opinion.

China’s move to manage social media accounts more effectively is not a new development. The government has been strengthening oversight over accounts operated individuals or organizations independent of state control. This recent policy change focuses on creators with large fan bases who have the power to shape public discourse.

The disclosure requirements for real-name identification will first impact accounts with over 500,000 followers. However, Kuaishou has clarified that accounts primarily sharing personal daily life stories will be exempt.

While debates over personal privacy continue, this policy represents a push for accountability and transparency in the Chinese social media landscape. It remains to be seen how content creators and their followers will adapt to this new requirement and how it will impact online discussions, particularly those related to finance and current affairs.

