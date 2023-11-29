Hyderabad: A Recipe for Unity

Hyderabad, known for its rich culture and delicious biryani, has become the centerpiece of discussions during the Telangana elections. Anuj Gurwara, a prominent figure in the media industry, recently released a video comparing the city to its signature dish, biryani. In the video, he beautifully explains how the various ingredients come together to create a unique and flavorful dish, just like the diverse population of Hyderabad.

The video quickly gained attention and was reposted K.T. Rama Rao, highlighting the inclusive politics embraced the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, Gurwara clarifies that the video was not meant as a political endorsement for any party. Sadly, in today’s polarized climate, anything can be interpreted as a political statement.

Opposition leaders have accused social media influencers of posting content in favor of the ruling BRS government, suggesting that it is part of a larger online strategy. It has been reported that influencers were being paid substantial amounts to share content supporting specific parties. Both the BRS and the Congress have heavily invested in social media campaigns, utilizing influencers, YouTubers, and popular TV personalities to engage with voters.

Social media has become an integral part of election campaigns, with each party focusing on curating viral content to stay connected with the public. Rahul Gandhi, for example, recently met with gig workers and showcased his interactions throughte-sized videos shared on social media platforms. The Congress party has been actively trying to stay ahead in the content wars, further fueling the competition among political parties.

In the age of social media, political campaigns have enlisted the help of strategists and established “war rooms” to manage their online presence. However, the BRS claims that it relies on pro-KCR sentiment and does not require external strategists.

Hyderabad’s diversity, like the biryani, is a true representation of unity in diversity. It is a city that thrives on harmony and peace. As the elections approach, the voters of Telangana must consider these values and reject hate politics.

