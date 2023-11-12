New Perspectives on Influencers and the Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the age of social media, influencers and creators wield significant power in shaping public opinion and discourse. This power has become even more evident during the Israel-Hamas conflict, with individuals like Jeremy Jacobowitz, a prominent food creator on Instagram, finding themselves at the center of controversy. While some influencers feel compelled to share their views on the conflict, others grapple with the potential repercussions and question the role of influencers as a source of news and information.

For individuals like Jacobowitz, the decision to speak out is not taken lightly. Facing pressure from their audiences to post about the war, influencers must weigh their own values and interests to determine the most impactful course of action. Jacobowitz, for instance, initially held back from posting but eventually shared his thoughts and signed an open letter addressing rising antisemitism on platforms like TikTok. However, he recognizes the limitations of flooding his stories with personal opinions, acknowledging the importance of reliable news sources in disseminating information.

Contrary to expectations, sharing views on the conflict does not always result in financial gains for influencers. In fact, some influencers, like comedian Abby Govindan, have experienced lost sponsorships after expressing pro-Palestinian views. Despite this setback, Govindan remains steadfast in her beliefs, prioritizing standing on the right side of history over short-term monetary benefits. The conflict has also caused backlash for Jewish influencers, who have faced criticism and lost followers for taking a stance.

It is important, however, to question the reliance on influencers as purveyors of news and information. Morgan Raum, a food influencer, cautions against expecting lifestyle influencers to provide informed perspectives on complex global issues. Rather, their focus should be on their niche areas of expertise. Nonetheless, Raum recognizes the moral responsibility to speak up due to personal connections and identity.

This conflict has highlighted a sense of moral responsibility among both Jewish and Palestinian creators. Saeed Awawdeh, a Palestinian Canadian comedian, feels compelled to use his platform to bring attention to the plight of Palestinians, despite the difficulty of discussing casualties. Similarly, Matt Bernstein, a queer Jewish creator, has faced online vitriol for advocating a cease-fire but continues to use his influence to raise awareness.

While social media trends often fade quickly, interest in the Israel-Hamas conflict has remained high. Content related to the conflict, including popular hashtags like “#israel” and “#palestine,” continues to be uploaded and viewed at a steady pace on platforms like TikTok. This sustained interest demonstrates the continued relevance of the conflict and the impact it has on digital discourse.

