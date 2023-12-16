The New Definition of Success: Americans Choosing a Life Abroad

A growing number of Americans are redefining the American dream and opting to start a new life outside the United States. Social media platforms like TikTok have become a hub for these individuals to share their stories and encourage others to consider a life abroad. One particular trend that has emerged is the hashtag #expatlife, where Americans living abroad document their stress-free lifestyles and explain why they believe the American dream has taken on a new meaning.

One such individual is Andrea Elliott, a 37-year-old who spent her entire life in Houston, Texas, until she made the life-changing decision to move to Indonesia. After getting divorced in 2019, Elliott started traveling and fell in love with the freedom and adventure that solo travel offered. She knew that she wanted to leave the U.S., but initially planned to wait until her teenage sons turned 18. However, a summer trip to Bali in 2022 changed everything when her sons expressed a desire to live with their father.

Elliott’s story is not unique. Many Americans are becoming disillusioned with the traditional notion of the American dream, which promised success and upward mobility through hard work. A recent survey conducted WSJ/NORC found that only 36% of people still believed in the American dream as it was once described. The rising cost of living in America and the constant pressure to hustle and succeed are making it increasingly difficult for the average citizen to achieve their dreams.

The allure of a less stressful lifestyle and the opportunity to spend quality time with family are major factors driving Americans to consider a life abroad. Many individuals find that the cost of living in other countries is significantly lower than in the U.S., allowing them to enjoy a higher quality of life without the constant financial strain. Additionally, the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown Americans that they can have a healthier work-life balance outside the confines of corporate America.

While these individuals appreciate the perks of U.S. citizenship, such as access to government services, they have no plans to return. For them, America represents a dead end, and they believe that true success and fulfillment lie beyond its borders. As more Americans share their stories and experiences online, the idea of leaving America behind in pursuit of a new dream is gaining traction and inspiring others to consider the possibilities of a life abroad.