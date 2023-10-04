Influencers Criticize iPhone 15’s Selfie Camera Quality

Influencers have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the selfie camera on the new iPhone 15, criticizing its ability to accurately capture their appearance. Many TikTokers have taken to the platform to express their disappointment, citing issues such as dull skin, excessive detail, and darkened photos.

One TikToker, @pcosgirl, shared a video titled “iPhone camera is horrible,” which has garnered over 4.1 million views. In the video, she compares selfies taken on her older iPhone 11 with those on the new iPhone 15, highlighting the negative differences. When viewers suggested that the photos were simply more realistic, @pcosgirl disagreed, explaining that the color balance on the iPhone 15 was unflattering.

Influencer Nicole Fay also warned her followers about the detailed camera on the iPhone 15. She expressed how it vividly highlighted any flaws, stating, “I can literally see my DNA through my pores. It’s that crystal clear.” Similarly, TikToker @stephsverg expressed her disappointment with the camera, comparing the live view to the final photo and noting a significant difference in lighting.

Other TikTokers tried to offer solutions to enhance iPhone 15 selfies through editing techniques. They demonstrated adjustments such as using the “auto” edit option, altering the contrast, and utilizing the “noise reduction” feature to soften the skin’s appearance.

These complaints about the iPhone’s main camera are not new among TikTokers, with influencer opinions divided on the effectiveness of iPhone cameras for capturing high-quality selfies. The Generation Z users on TikTok specifically criticized the iPhone 15’s main camera for its lack of skin-smoothing algorithms, resulting in overly pronounced facial features.

