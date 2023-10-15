New Breed of LinkedIn Influencers Earn Millions in Advertising Revenue

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned Microsoft, has become an unexpected hub for a new breed of influencers who are leveraging the platform to earn significant advertising revenue. These influencers, including marketers, tech entrepreneurs, and even creatives like rapper Snoop Dogg, have amassed large followings on LinkedIn sharing career-focused and aspirational content.

One such influencer, Zain Kahn, claims to earn more than $1 million a year in advertising revenue thanks to his 772,000-strong following on LinkedIn. While he doesn’t directly earn money from the platform, he uses it to promote his artificial intelligence newsletter, which attracts advertisers.

LinkedIn’s user base of 930 million users has caught the attention of high-profile chief executives who are now looking to build personal brands and boost the profile of their businesses. LinkedIn’s chief operating officer, Dan Shapero, acknowledges that executive leaders are recognizing the impact their personal brand has on their company’s reputation.

Consultants, agencies, in-house advisors, and PR specialists have emerged to help chief executives navigate LinkedIn and harness its power as a communication channel. Brunswick Group, a press relations firm, identifies LinkedIn as the most powerful communication channel for some of the chief executives they work with. In times of crisis, LinkedIn acts as a direct channel for CEOs to communicate with their employees and investors.

LinkedIn also offers benefits for attracting staff. When applicants research a business they might join, they often look at the company website and the CEO’s LinkedIn page. Therefore, building a profile on the platform can help attract top talent.

For those seeking internet fame without the negativity often found on other platforms, LinkedIn provides a safer space. Influencers like Sahil Bloom, a baseball player turned entrepreneur, attest to the positive and supportive environment on LinkedIn.

However, LinkedIn is not without its criticisms. Some users find the user experience and analytics capabilities lacking, and the presence of scammers on the platform has prompted warnings from the FBI. Additionally, the tendency for some users to post superficial corporate speak and motivational mantras has drawn criticism that LinkedIn embodies “toxic positivity.”

Despite these criticisms, LinkedIn continues to encourage creators and has been adding new capabilities and formats to the platform. It has a team of over 200 journalists and editors to promote and curate professional conversations. LinkedIn’s recent initiative uses AI to generate conversation starters and invites relevant experts to contribute their comments and insights.

