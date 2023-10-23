Social Media Influencer Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

A 46-year-old social media influencer, whose name cannot be disclosed due to legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child under 16 years old. The influencer was caught on camera allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 14-year-old, including rubbing her bum and twerking in front of him.

During the trial at the NSW District Court, a video was played in which the influencer can be seen dancing in front of the teen just hours before the alleged incident took place. The woman defended her actions, stating that her dance moves were similar to those seen in Beyoncé music videos and that most dancing is inherently sexual. She claimed that the video was embarrassing and that she felt betrayed when she discovered it months later.

According to the testimony, the influencer had consumed a significant amount of alcohol before climbing into bed with the teen. She admitted that they shared a kiss but stated that she ended it when it became uncomfortable. The court also heard a recorded phone call between the influencer and the teenager, during which she expressed feeling emotionally close to him and admitted to being attracted to him.

However, in court, the woman clarified that her attraction was solely mental and emotional, not physical. She claimed to have been mistaken about the teen’s age, believing him to be 18 like herself. Nevertheless, she stated that she felt the situation was wrong and ended the interaction.

The influencer’s defense attorney argued that her statements during the phone call were attempts to pacify the teenager and prevent him from making false accusations. The trial is ongoing, and further evidence and testimony are expected to be presented.

Sources: No URLs provided.