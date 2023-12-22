Olivia Dunne Faces Mysterious Challenges on TikTok

Summary: Olivia Dunne, the famous LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with a massive following on social media, has recently encountered a troubling issue on TikTok. In a video, Dunne expressed her concerns about a significant drop in engagement from her 7.8 million followers, questioning whether she had been shadow banned. This practice restricts the visibility of content to a smaller audience. Surprisingly, her last four videos failed to reach the benchmark of one million views, a standard they had consistently met before. Despite these challenges, Dunne remains one of the top social media influencers, reportedly earning $1 million annually. She had experienced a previous setback when her TikTok account mysteriously vanished temporarily, but it was later restored. Fans can anticipate her return to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2024 after her debut last year.

Olivia Dunne, known for her success in gymnastics and modeling, has hit a roadblock on TikTok. The influencer, who has a massive following of 7.8 million followers, recently discovered a sharp decline in engagement with her videos. Concerned about this shift, Dunne uploaded a video questioning whether she had been shadow banned. This practice restricts the visibility of content, impacting the number of views and overall audience reach. Surprisingly, Dunne’s last four videos failed to reach the benchmark of one million views, previously a standard for her.

Despite this setback, Dunne remains one of the top social media stars, reportedly earning an astounding $1 million each year. Her popularity extends beyond TikTok, making her a highly influential figure in the online world. However, this is not the first time Dunne has faced challenges on the platform. Earlier this year, her account mysteriously disappeared, causing confusion among her fans. Fortunately, it was later revealed to be a glitch, and her account was restored.

Looking ahead, Dunne’s fans can still expect her to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2024. After a successful debut last year, she will be returning to showcase her modeling talent. Despite the hardships encountered, Dunne’s journey as a social media sensation continues, captivating audiences with both her athletic abilities and modeling prowess.

