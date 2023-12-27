Lauren Whelan Goes Public with New Relationship on Social Media

Content creator and influencer Lauren Whelan has officially announced her new relationship with TikTok star Shane Morgan on Instagram. In a recent TikTok video, Lauren shared a cute moment with Shane, captioning it “I’M MARRIED,” in reference to a trending TikTok sound. This confirmation comes after Lauren had been dropping hints about her new boyfriend.

The couple also revealed that they share the same birthday, with Lauren taking to her Instagram stories to wish Shane a happy birthday, calling him her “love and bday twin.” Shane reciprocated the birthday wishes on his own social media, referring to Lauren as his “lovely birthday twin.”

This new relationship had been teased in a previous TikTok video, where Shane briefly appeared, picking Lauren up and carrying her off camera. Fans were quick to notice the subtle hint and expressed their excitement in the comments.

Recently, Lauren also shared a “Get Ready with Me” video on TikTok, where she revealed that she and her mystery beau were going on a double date with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend. She expressed her excitement about the night, mentioning that she had always wanted to go on a double date with her bestie. The plan for the evening included going out for tapas, visiting a bar for drinks, and possibly even some dancing.

Interestingly, Shane had shared a similar story about going on a second date, which coincidentally turned out to be with Lauren, her best friend, and her best friend’s boyfriend. This sparked rumors about a potential romantic connection between Shane and Lauren.

With their social media posts and adorable interactions, Lauren and Shane have made their new relationship public, delighting their fans and followers.