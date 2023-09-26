An Influencer Takes a Risky TikTok Stunt at Walt Disney World Resort

An influencer recently made headlines when she climbed over a fence into a restricted area at Walt Disney World Resort for a TikTok stunt. The influencer, known as Gab (@gab_nyc) on TikTok, was in Magic Kingdom Park with her best friend, dressed as Disney Princesses, when they decided to film a stunt in front of Cinderella Castle.

In an attempt to imitate the iconic glass slipper scene from Cinderella, Gab’s friend kicked off her shoe, which unfortunately flew over a railing onto the Cinderella Castle stage, a restricted area accessible only to Disney cast members. As the park was closing, the duo struggled to find a cast member to help retrieve the shoe.

With no assistance in sight, Gab decided to take matters into her own hands, climbing over the railing to grab the shoe. Although they were worried about getting in trouble, they managed to retrieve the shoe without any injuries and successfully avoided repercussions.

While many Disney Parks fans found the video entertaining and praised Gab for her daring act, others criticized her for breaking the rules and glamorizing rule-breaking behavior. Some commenters believed that she should have asked a cast member for assistance, rather than taking matters into her own hands.

Gab defended her actions stating that it was late at night and they didn’t want to walk around barefoot. She also mentioned that they didn’t see anyone nearby to ask for help. Despite the controversy, the video garnered attention and sparked a conversation about the wildest things witnessed at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

It’s important to note that this story is based on a personal experience and does not necessarily reflect the views of Inside the Magic or Disney Park operations.

