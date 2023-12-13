Severe Weather Expected in Key Biscayne Tonight

Summary: Key Biscayne, FL is bracing for severe weather tonight, with forecasters predicting periods of rain and strong winds. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Key Biscayne, FL is set to experience severe weather conditions tonight, as forecasters predict heavy rain accompanied strong winds. The local weather report indicates that the area will remain cloudy and windy throughout the day, with periods of rain reaching an inch of rainfall the end of the day.

As the evening approaches, the showers are expected to intensify, gradually turning into a steady rain overnight. The wind is set to pick up, with gusts reaching 20-30 mph from the northeast. Residents are urged to secure loose objects and take precautions to protect their property.

The National Weather Service warns that the chance of rain tonight is high, at 70%, and estimates that around a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected. The rain will continue into the early hours of the morning, gradually tapering off dawn.

Authorities are advising residents to stay updated on the weather conditions and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. This includes driving with caution, avoiding unnecessary travel, and staying indoors if possible.

As always, it’s essential to stay informed about weather updates through local news channels and official weather websites. Following these recommendations will help residents stay prepared for the severe weather conditions expected in Key Biscayne tonight.