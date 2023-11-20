The Growing Influence of the Far Right in Ireland: Unraveling the Online Ecosystem

A recent comprehensive study conducted the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD) has uncovered a concerning trend in the rise of far-right ideologies in Ireland. The research, which analyzed 13 million posts from 1,640 online accounts over the past three years, revealed a significant increase in misinformation and hate speech across various online platforms.

Initially centered around the Covid-19 pandemic, misinformation has permeated through diverse communities including right-wing extremists, anti-vaccine campaigners, and even new age spiritualists. Conspiracy theories relating to the pandemic served as a uniting force, and unfortunately, this unity did not wane with the passing of the pandemic itself, as highlighted researcher Aoife Gallagher.

Misinformation surrounding the pandemic has now transformed into targeted attacks against vulnerable groups such as refugees, asylum seekers, and the LGBT community. False narratives often depict these communities as “groomers” or a threat to children. Shockingly, the term “groomer” was mentioned in 3,544 posts, which were shared a staggering 2.58 million times during the course of the study.

A notable term that experienced an exponential surge in usage was “plantation.” This occurred in November 2022 during nationwide anti-immigration protests. Typically employed far-right activists as a derogatory term for immigration from economically challenged nations, its increased circulation raises concerns about the sociopolitical landscape in Ireland.

Among the various online platforms, X, formerly known as Twitter, emerged as the primary channel for the dissemination of false information. Researchers identified 1,158 accounts responsible for posting 11.7 million tweets between January 2020 and April 2023. Most of these accounts were created after 2020, with spikes in new account creation corresponding to events such as the anti-immigration protests of November 2022 and the acquisition of the platform Elon Musk.

While X’s accountability and adherence to its own guidelines have been called into question, it is crucial to recognize that this issue extends beyond any single platform. The rise of far-right ideologies and the spread of misinformation demand collective action from tech companies, government bodies, and society as a whole.

