Books & the Arts: The Evolution of Digital Influence

In today’s world, social media has become an integral part of our lives, and with it, the rise of digital celebrities. Taylor Lorenz, a renowned tech reporter, explores the roots and growth of our sponsored-filled online ecosystem in her book, “Extremely Online.” Unlike most accounts that focus on tech executives, Lorenz takes the perspective of the poster, shedding light on the history of social media platforms and the influence economy.

Over the past few years, Lorenz has made headlines herself, both for her insightful reporting and controversial remarks. One notable incident occurred when she left The New York Times for The Washington Post, citing the limitations on reporters’ side projects as one reason for her departure. While this observation might seem commonplace in an era where personal branding is crucial, it sparked a debate among journalists about the changing landscape of the news industry.

Lorenz’s book, “Extremely Online,” delves into the concept of self-commodification in the digital age. By tracing the journey of ad dollars from traditional media outlets to new platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, she uncovers how popular accounts vie for profits while negotiating payment terms with these platforms. The book is not only a historical account but also a testament to Lorenz’s experiences as a participant, strategist, and reporter in the ever-evolving online world.

Before her career as a tech reporter, Lorenz was actively involved in online communities, particularly on Tumblr. She maintained around 80 blogs, capitalizing on popular trends and creating unique content. Her deep understanding of online culture later led her to work in social media strategy, where she played a pivotal role in managing various brands’ online presence.

“Extremely Online” offers an insightful perspective on the creator economy and highlights the shift from traditional media to online platforms as the primary avenue for self-expression and promotion. Lorenz’s book serves as a comprehensive exploration of the digital influencer era, examining how the internet has transformed into a platform where everyone strives to become a brand.

