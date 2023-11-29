Newly Launched Infinix Hot 40i Offers Exciting Features and NFC Connectivity

Infinix, a renowned smartphone manufacturer, recently launched its latest offering, the Infinix Hot 40i, in Saudi Arabia. The company made an official statement confirming that the phone supports NFC connectivity and is available in two storage variants. Although the handset is not yet listed on the official Infinix website, interested buyers can purchase it from popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Noon.

The Infinix Hot 40i is powered a powerful MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, ensuring a smooth and efficient performance. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM, providing ample memory for multitasking and app usage. The device boasts a stunning 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, offering a visually pleasing experience to users.

One of the standout features of the Infinix Hot 40i is its impressive camera setup. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera unit, capturing detailed and vibrant photos. Additionally, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

Regarding price and availability, the Infinix Hot 40i is available in two storage variants – 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The prices are set at SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and SAR 465 (roughly Rs. 10,300) respectively. Customers can choose from a range of attractive color options, including Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black.

With a strong 5,000mAh battery and 18W wired charging support, the Infinix Hot 40i ensures long-lasting usage without worrying about frequent recharging. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

NFC connectivity is a notable addition to the Infinix Hot 40i. With NFC, users can enjoy contactless data transfer and make secure contactless payments using popular apps like Google Pay and Apple Pay.

In conclusion, the newly launched Infinix Hot 40i provides an impressive range of features, including NFC connectivity and a powerful camera setup. Available in different storage variants and attractive color options, this smartphone is a great choice for tech enthusiasts seeking a reliable and feature-packed device.

FAQs:

1. Is the Infinix Hot 40i available in Saudi Arabia?

– Yes, the Infinix Hot 40i has been launched in Saudi Arabia.

2. Where can I purchase the Infinix Hot 40i in Saudi Arabia?

– The handset is available for purchase on Amazon and Noon in Saudi Arabia.

3. What are the storage variants and prices of the Infinix Hot 40i?

– The Infinix Hot 40i is available in two variants – 4GB + 128GB priced at SAR 375 and 8GB + 256GB priced at SAR 465.

4. What are the color options for the Infinix Hot 40i?

– The smartphone comes in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black color options.

5. Does the Infinix Hot 40i support NFC connectivity?

– Yes, the Infinix Hot 40i supports NFC connectivity, allowing contactless data transfer and payments.