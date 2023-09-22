Examining Innovation in Media Technology: Insights from Industry Leaders

During the “Breakthrough Tech – Media Trendsetters” panel at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit, notable industry leaders gathered to discuss the role of innovation in media technology. The panel consisted of Vibol Hou, EVP and CTO of Paramount Streaming; Shalini Govil-Pai, VP at Google TV; Erin Oremland, GM of AgilLink at City National Bank; Soumya Sriraman, President of Streaming at Qurate Retail Group; and Will Cady, Global Brand Ambassador at Reddit. The conversation, moderated Variety digital editor Todd Spangler, shed light on various aspects of innovation in the industry.

One key theme that emerged from the discussion was the importance of taking into account the needs of users when approaching innovation. Vibol Hou emphasized the significance of being customer-forward at Paramount Streaming, highlighting the users’ aversion to buffering and interruptions during ads. This user-centric approach allows media companies to create a seamless and enjoyable viewer experience.

In contrast, Will Cady from Reddit explained how the platform responds to innovation that arises from its user community. Rather than actively innovating to solve consumer problems, Reddit harnesses the innovations brought forth its passionate users. This approach allows the platform to capitalize on the creativity and ingenuity of its community.

Shalini Govil-Pai shared her experience from YouTube, where user innovation played a crucial role in the platform’s growth. The creative community that embraced the platform helped propel it forward, prompting the internal teams to innovate further to support the creators. Additionally, Govil-Pai emphasized the importance of tailoring content to users based on their preferences and viewing habits.

The panelists also discussed the level of transparency companies should have regarding the innovations behind their products or services. Soumya Sriraman highlighted the need for companies to avoid disenfranchising users while maintaining some level of secrecy. Striking the right balance between transparency and privacy is essential to ensure user trust and engagement.

Erin Oremland emphasized the ethical obligation of tech companies to be transparent about the methods they employ in the process of innovation. This includes being open about data tracking for advertising and suggested content, ensuring consumers understand the practices being employed.

Finally, the panelists discussed the decision to be a fast follower or an early adopter. Soumya Sriraman emphasized the importance of having the resources and vision to lead innovation, while Will Cady mentioned the value of waiting to see if a community forms around a trend before fully embracing it.

The insights from these industry leaders highlight the multifaceted nature of innovation in media technology. By understanding users’ needs, harnessing community-driven innovation, and maintaining transparency, companies can stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving media landscape.

