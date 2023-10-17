Chinese State Actors Targeting UK Businesses on LinkedIn, Says MI5

MI5 director general, Ken McCallum, has revealed that an estimated 20,000 Britons have been approached Chinese state actors on LinkedIn in an attempt to steal industrial and technological secrets. McCallum highlighted that industrial espionage is occurring on a large scale, with approximately 10,000 UK businesses being at risk. He stated that China is particularly focused on gaining an advantage in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and synthetic biology.

McCallum emphasized that covert activity China, as well as Russia and Iran, is detected MI5 on a weekly basis. He noted that this activity is not solely aimed at government or military secrets, but increasingly targets startups and innovative companies that have emerged from academic research. McCallum identified a key attack vector as Chinese actors posing as recruitment consultants on LinkedIn, estimating that there have been over 20,000 cases of this initial approach.

Concerns surrounding Chinese industrial espionage have reached new heights in recent years. The US, in particular, views China as the number one threat to innovation, accusing Beijing of making economic espionage a central component of its national strategy. FBI Director Christopher Wray disclosed that his agency is currently investigating over 2,000 cases related to Chinese activity.

The MI5 director general did not provide a direct figure for his agency’s China caseload. However, it has been previously stated that the caseload has increased seven-fold in the past four years. MI5 has already identified instances where Chinese companies are attempting to exploit loopholes in regulations to gain access to technology developed British companies and universities. In one case, a Chinese company has acquired research data stolen from a major UK university.

McCallum expressed his expectation that the recently passed National Security Act, which includes updated definitions of espionage, will lead to Chinese agents being prosecuted in British courts. The heads of the Five Eyes intelligence agencies, including MI5, are set to meet with representatives from the technology sector to convey their warnings and concerns.

