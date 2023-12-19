Best Restaurants in North Jersey for Christmas Eve Feasts

Looking for a special dining experience this Christmas Eve? North Jersey has a variety of restaurants offering festive feasts to celebrate the holiday season. Here are five top picks to consider:

Restaurant Serenade, Chatham

Experience a night of rejoicing and celebration at the beautiful Restaurant Serenade in Chatham. With its elegant decor and impeccable service, this high-end restaurant is the perfect place to observe the occasion. The Christmas Eve dinner menu includes delicious options like Grilled Octopus and Short Rib Tortellini for appetizers, and Roasted Lamb or Seared Halibut for entrées. Finish off the meal with delectable desserts like Chocolate Mousse Cake or Lemon Tart. It’s advised to make reservations as soon as possible to secure your spot. Prices are $105 for adults and $45 for children 10 and under.

Allegory at the MC Hotel, Montclair

If you’re interested in a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, head to Allegory at the MC Hotel in Montclair. Unlike the traditional store-bought seafood, Allegory offers a feast filled with fresh and fancy options like Swordfish, oysters, and a 3.5-pound Maine lobster platter. Indulge in jumbo lump crab and caviar starters and al dente linguine with clams. Chef Stephen Copeland’s team ensures each dish is prepared to perfection. The cost per person is $110, and children’s meals are also available.

Jashan, Parsippany

For a unique twist on Christmas dining, Jashan in Parsippany provides a grand holiday buffet. Known for its Indian cuisine, Jashan promises a lavish spread of meats, breads, vegetarian dishes, and desserts. With over 40 dishes on offer, guests can expect to find homestyle Butter Chicken, creamy Saag, and various kebabs. Celebrate the season with exotic flavors and vibrant spices at Jashan for just $30 per person.

Summit House, Summit

Summit House in Summit offers a special Christmas Eve dinner inspired New Jersey’s diverse bounty. The four-course meal showcases regional ingredients in appetizers like Scallop Crudo and Grilled Squid. Guests can then choose from gnocchi, black ink spaghetti, or risotto for the pasta course. The entrée options include Short Rib, Lentil Casoulet, or Roasted Cod. Finish off the night with decadent desserts like Apple Cobbler or a Bowl of Chocolate. Prices are $95 per person and $30 for children 10 and under.

Madeleine’s Petit Paris, Northvale

Transport yourself to an upscale Parisian cafe this Christmas Eve at Madeleine’s Petit Paris in Northvale. This charming French restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe menu filled with opulent dishes. Indulge in the Wild Mushroom Napoleon appetizer and Capellini & Ratatouille entrée. Each dish is prepared with care and will transport your taste buds to the coastal regions of France. The prix fixe menu is $75 per person.

Whether you’re craving traditional Christmas fare or want to explore new flavors, these North Jersey restaurants are sure to deliver a memorable dining experience on Christmas Eve. Make your reservation soon to secure your spot at these popular events.