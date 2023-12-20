Social Media Influencer Faces Rape Allegations After Betraying Live-In Partner

Content Summary: A popular social media influencer and YouTuber, known as ‘Oye Indori’ on Instagram, has been accused of raping his live-in partner under the guise of marriage. The complainant, a 35-year-old woman, revealed that she had been in a live-in relationship with the influencer, who had promised to marry her. However, after engaging in a physical relationship, he reneged on his word. The MIG police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and are currently searching for him.

The accused, Robin Jindal, is a well-known personality on Instagram and YouTube, boasting 7.4 million followers and 7.87 million subscribers respectively. He resides in Indore and primarily creates comedy videos that attract millions of likes and shares.

According to the complainant, she met Robin in Indore, and they ended up renting a flat in Nehru Nagar together. During their time together, the accused had multiple physical encounters with her, promising marriage but ultimately backing out.

Robin’s recent engagement to another influencer received significant attention on social media. The event, held at a prominent hotel in Indore, was attended numerous social media personalities from both the city and the country. The influencer shared pictures and videos from the engagement on his Instagram account.

As the investigation unfolds, this case sheds light on the darker side of social media fame and the potential exploitation that can occur within relationships established in this digital age. The allegations against Robin Jindal serve as a reminder that influencers, despite their online personas and massive followings, must be held accountable for their actions in the real world.