TikTok Shop Ban Takes a Toll on Business at Indonesia’s Biggest Textile Market

The Tanah Abang textile and clothing market in Jakarta, known as the largest in Southeast Asia, has seen a significant decline in business since the pandemic. Many stallholders at the market are blaming the e-commerce feature of TikTok, called TikTok Shop, for this decline. TikTok Shop quickly gained popularity in Indonesia, with 6 million sellers joining within a year. It captured about 5 percent of the country’s booming e-commerce industry before it was banned the Indonesian government on October 5, citing the need to protect micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The ban on TikTok Shop is the latest setback for the app, which has faced similar bans in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and several European countries. These bans were driven concerns over data privacy and security due to its Chinese owner, ByteDance. The ban in Indonesia has affected the livelihoods of millions of sellers who relied on TikTok Shop to earn a living.

While the ban may have been intended to protect traditional retailers, critics argue that it may not be the right approach. They believe that the decline in business at markets like Tanah Abang is due to factors such as reduced spending power and a decline in wholesale buyers from Africa and other parts of Asia since the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional marketplaces have also faced disruption from other e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Tokopedia. Some even suggest that TikTok Shop’s rivals may have lobbied for the ban to eliminate competition and regain market share.

Despite the ban, some sellers are optimistic about the future and believe that traditional retailers need to adapt to the changing landscape. They argue that having both offline and online stores can help them reach a wider audience and sell globally. However, for now, many sellers are still struggling to recover their lost sales and are urging the government to reconsider the ban on TikTok Shop.

